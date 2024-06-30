NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jul. 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, tow an MQ-4C Triton at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jul. 2, 2024. VUP-19 is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operations conducting missions in support of Naval Forces Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by LT Alex Delgado/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 05:29
|Photo ID:
|8516599
|VIRIN:
|240702-N-OR652-1130
|Resolution:
|7724x5149
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 240702-N-OR652-130 [Image 13 of 13], by LT Alex Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
