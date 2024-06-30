240702-N-OR652-130

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jul. 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, tow an MQ-4C Triton at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jul. 2, 2024. VUP-19 is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operations conducting missions in support of Naval Forces Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by LT Alex Delgado/released)

