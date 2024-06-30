Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240702-N-OR652-099 [Image 9 of 13]

    240702-N-OR652-099

    ITALY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Lt. Alex Delgado 

    Unmanned Patrol Squadron ONE NINE

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jul. 2, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Steven O’Connor, assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, performs a post flight inspection on an MQ-4C Triton at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jul. 2, 2024. VUP-19 is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operations conducting missions in support of Naval Forces Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by LT Alex Delgado/released)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 05:29
    This work, 240702-N-OR652-099 [Image 13 of 13], by LT Alex Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

