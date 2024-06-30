Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240702-N-OR652-011 [Image 2 of 13]

    240702-N-OR652-011

    ITALY

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Lt. Alex Delgado 

    Unmanned Patrol Squadron ONE NINE

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jul. 2, 2024) An MQ-4C Triton assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 prepares to land at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jul. 2, 2024. VUP-19 is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operations conducting missions in support of Naval Forces Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by LT Alex Delgado/released)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 05:29
    Photo ID: 8516591
    VIRIN: 240702-N-OR652-6287
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: IT
