    Sailors from HSC-12 conduct a hoisting exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 9 of 11]

    Sailors from HSC-12 conduct a hoisting exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240705-N-AR554-1190 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Chief Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) Reginald Harvey, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, is hoisted into an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a hoisting exercise on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 05:18
    Photo ID: 8516561
    VIRIN: 240705-N-AR554-1190
    Resolution: 3156x4734
    Size: 1021.22 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors from HSC-12 conduct a hoisting exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    MH-60S
    Sea Hawk
    flight deck
    helicopter
    USS Ronald Reagan

