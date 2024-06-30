Sailors from HSC-12 conduct a hoisting exercise aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

240705-N-AR554-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Austin Chase, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, is hoisted into an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a hoisting exercise on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

