U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Muser, an MV-22 tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Colorado, waits for instructions from flight deck handlers after landing aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 00:42 Photo ID: 8516533 VIRIN: 240703-M-LO557-2039 Resolution: 6427x4287 Size: 2.45 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.