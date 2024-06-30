VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, the commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits for signals from flight deck handlers while conducting MV-22B Osprey carrier qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

