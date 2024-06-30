Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 4]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, the commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, waits for signals from flight deck handlers while conducting MV-22B Osprey carrier qualifications aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 00:42
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Osprey
    sunset
    15th MEU
    ACE
    training
    USMCNews

