VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 3, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN