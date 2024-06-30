Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta Participates in Saipan Liberation Day Parade [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Rafael Peralta Participates in Saipan Liberation Day Parade

    JAPAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 4, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) march in the Saipan Liberation Day celebration parade. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta Participates in Saipan Liberation Day Parade [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    LIBERATION DAY
    SAIPAN
    DDG 115
    RPR

