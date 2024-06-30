USS Rafael Peralta Participates in Saipan Liberation Day Parade

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 4, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) march in the Saipan Liberation Day celebration parade. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

