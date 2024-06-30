Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army hosts Pointe Du Hoc Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    First Army hosts Pointe Du Hoc Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Veterans from across the United States wave as they await the start of a ceremony commemorating the heroes that fought at Pointe Du Hoc in Normandy, France. The ceremony was one of over 100 ceremonies leading up to the 80th D-Day Commemoration, the largest amphibious attack in military history.

    This work, First Army hosts Pointe Du Hoc Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    First Army
    Pointe du Hoc
    D-Day
    WWII80Europe
    USEUR-AF

