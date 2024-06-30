Retiring fighter pilot recognized for career milestone of 3K hours of flight time in F-15

Family members of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randal Reep, a F-15 fighter pilot with the 159th Fighter Squadron, wait for him to disembark a F-15C Eagle after he surpassed 3,000 flight hours during his ceremonious "fini" flight at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Final flight, also known as fini flight, is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base. Reep is retiring ahead of the units conversion to the F-35 Lighning II scheduled for early next year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

