Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiring fighter pilot recognized for career milestone of 3K hours of flight time in F-15 [Image 1 of 3]

    Retiring fighter pilot recognized for career milestone of 3K hours of flight time in F-15

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randal Reep, a F-15 fighter pilot with the 159th Fighter Squadron, adresses guests and fellow servicemembers after surpassing 3,000 flight hours during his ceremonious "fini" flight at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2024. Final flight, also known as fini flight, is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving to another base. Reep is retiring ahead of the units conversion to the F-35 Lighning II scheduled for early next year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Fini Flight
    F-15C Eagle
    3000 flight hours

