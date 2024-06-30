USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

240705-N-UF592-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lucas Lee, left, from Naples, Florida, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gavin Brumfield, from Franklinton, Louisiana, demonstrate how to measure a splint in the flight deck battle dressing station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

