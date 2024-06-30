USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

240705-N-UF592-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lucas Lee, right, from Naples, Florida, assists Quartermaster 3rd Class Aire Howard, left, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Violet Bonilla, from La Puente, California, while they practice applying tourniquets in the flight deck battle dressing station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024