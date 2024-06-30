240705-N-UF592-1037 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lucas Lee, from Naples, Florida, demonstrates how to wrap a splint on Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gavin Brumfield, from Franklinton, Louisiana, in the flight deck battle dressing station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 07:11 Photo ID: 8516134 VIRIN: 240705-N-UF592-1037 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 3.86 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.