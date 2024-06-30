240705-N-UF592-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gavin Brumfield, center left, from Franklinton, Louisiana, instructs Sailors on how to apply a splint in the flight deck battle dressing station aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 07:11
|Photo ID:
|8516126
|VIRIN:
|240705-N-UF592-1035
|Resolution:
|3109x1932
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS
