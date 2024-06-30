240705-N-RQ159-1094 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Travis Sommers, center, from Atlanta, simulates engaging a fire in an oil processing lab during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 06:49
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct casualty response training during general quarters [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
