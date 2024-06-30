Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct casualty response training during general quarters [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct casualty response training during general quarters

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240705-N-RQ159-1103 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Michael Jackson, left, from Red Springs, North Carolina, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Vicente Ponce, from Harlingen, Texas, locate the source of a simulated fire in an oil processing lab during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 06:49
    VIRIN: 240705-N-RQ159-1103
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
