USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct casualty response training during general quarters

240705-N-RQ159-1054 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Adeboye Olunuga, from Jacksonville, Florida, simulates engaging a fire in an oil processing lab during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

Date Taken: 07.05.2024