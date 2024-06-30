Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stream Nixie while underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240705-N-OE145-1128 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kashawn Jones, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, dries a cable connected to a torpedo countermeasure system, commonly referred to as Nixie, on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. The Nixie is a towed device designed to deter incoming torpedoes. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 06:15
    Photo ID: 8516074
    VIRIN: 240705-N-OE145-1128
    Resolution: 6724x4488
    Size: 997.73 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stream Nixie while underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    NIXIE
    Sonar Technicians
    anti-torpedo
    : USS Ronald Reagan

