USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stream Nixie while underway

240705-N-OE145-1128 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kashawn Jones, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, dries a cable connected to a torpedo countermeasure system, commonly referred to as Nixie, on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 5. The Nixie is a towed device designed to deter incoming torpedoes. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)

