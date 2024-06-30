U.S. Navy Capt. J. T. Pianetta, commander, Combined Task Force 172, speaks to U.S. and partner nation service members during a mass air briefing at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 5. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 03:23 Photo ID: 8516035 VIRIN: 240705-N-XK809-1034 Resolution: 5181x3459 Size: 4.26 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF-172 Commander speaks at mass air briefing during RIMPAC 2024, by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.