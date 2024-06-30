Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals [Image 5 of 6]

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailor James Slaughter, a field medical hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Easton, Pennsylvania, practices inserting intraosseous IVs while participating in a knowledge exchange with the Belau National Hospital health professionals during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 5, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 00:36
    Photo ID: 8516003
    VIRIN: 240705-M-WH863-1037
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl BrandonBrandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals
    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals
    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals
    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals
    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals
    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT