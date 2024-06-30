Koa Moana 24: U.S. Navy Medical Team Collaborate with Palau's Health Professionals

U.S. Navy Sailor James Slaughter, a field medical hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Easton, Pennsylvania, practices inserting intraosseous IVs while participating in a knowledge exchange with the Belau National Hospital health professionals during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 5, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

