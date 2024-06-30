U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colin Clark, a mortarman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Texas native, works alongside a Republic of Korea marine to plot locations of simulated friendly forces on a map in the Supporting Arms Virtual Trainer at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, June 28. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cassandra Granadossandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 03:29 Photo ID: 8515988 VIRIN: 240628-M-M0325-1002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.66 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Republic of Korea, Ecuadorian forces navigate virtual fire support at RIMPAC 2024, by LCpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.