Chilean Navy sailors dressed in traditional Chilean attire perform their national dance, La Cueca, during a multinational reception for partner nations onboard the Duke-class frigate CNS Almirante Condell (FF-06) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 3. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton C. Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8515952 VIRIN: 240703-N-WE240-1248 Resolution: 3502x2502 Size: 2.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chilean Navy hosts partner nations at RIMPAC 2024, by PO1 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.