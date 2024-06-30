RIMPAC 2024 4th July celebrations

From left to right, U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), USS Kidd (DDG 100), and USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a Fourth of July celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 4. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Cpl. Adam Abela)

