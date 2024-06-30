Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIMPAC 2024 4th July celebrations [Image 2 of 2]

    RIMPAC 2024 4th July celebrations

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Adam Abela 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    From left to right, U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), USS Kidd (DDG 100), and USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a Fourth of July celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 4. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Cpl. Adam Abela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 22:33
    Photo ID: 8515950
    VIRIN: 240704-O-RU939-6978
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2024 4th July celebrations [Image 2 of 2], by Adam Abela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JS Haguro at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2024
    RIMPAC 2024 4th July celebrations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT