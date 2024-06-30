Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, flies a flag over the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    This work, HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 2 of 2], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 73
    July 4th
    HSM-46
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

