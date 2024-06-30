An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, flies a flag over the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8515932 VIRIN: 240704-N-CU716-1112 Resolution: 2348x1565 Size: 2.42 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 2 of 2], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.