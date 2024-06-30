NSA Naples Celebrates Festa Americana 2024

240704-N-HS181-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 4, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, performs during the Festa Americana celebration to mark America’s Independence Day at Carney Park, Naples, Italy, Jul 4. Held in conjunction with NATO’s 75th anniversary, the event brought together service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians, local Italian nationals, and NATO service members to celebrate in an atmosphere full of fun, food, and fireworks. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

