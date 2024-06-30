Service members from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard volunteer to raise and fold flags at The Arizona Memorial on the Fourth of July during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 4. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 19:50 Photo ID: 8515923 VIRIN: 240704-N-PQ495-1156 Resolution: 5274x3450 Size: 687.63 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members Volunteer at The Arizona Memorial During RIMPAC 2024, by PO2 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.