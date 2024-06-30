Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members Volunteer at The Arizona Memorial During RIMPAC 2024

    Service Members Volunteer at The Arizona Memorial During RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Larissa Dougherty 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Service members from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard volunteer to raise and fold flags at The Arizona Memorial on the Fourth of July during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 4. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

