    Charlie ‘Wild Card’ Company, 2nd Cavalry Battalion 12th Cavalry Regiment welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 10]

    Charlie ‘Wild Card’ Company, 2nd Cavalry Battalion 12th Cavalry Regiment welcomes new commander

    POLAND

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kali Ecton 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Ramos, the incoming commander of Charlie ‘Wild Card’ Company, 2nd Cavalry Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a speech to the formation during a Change of Command at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 29, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony signifies the release of authority from U.S. Army Capt. Ricardo Juarbe, and the assumption of authority to U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Ramos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kali Ecton)

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, Live the Legend, First Team

