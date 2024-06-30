Charlie ‘Wild Card’ Company, 2nd Cavalry Battalion 12th Cavalry Regiment welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Merriss (left), commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, entrusts the company colors to U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Ramos, the incoming commander of Charlie ‘Wild Card’ Company, 2nd Cavalry Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, during a Change of Command at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 29, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony signifies the release of authority from U.S. Army Capt. Ricardo Juarbe, and the assumption of authority to U.S. Army Capt. Joshua Ramos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kali Ecton)

