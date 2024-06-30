Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard supports Independence Day 2024 [Image 14 of 16]

    D.C. National Guard supports Independence Day 2024

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard support the Washington Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management at designated Metro stations during Independence Day activities on the National Mall, July, 4, 2024. Service members also provided directions, answered questions, or simply acknowledged appreciation from celebration attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

