    Star spangled Solos [Image 6 of 8]

    Star spangled Solos

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, rest after a performance at the Field of Flight Balloon Fest and Airshow, Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4, 2024. The Thunderbirds put on a special performance for the holiday to the community of Battle Creek. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8515534
    VIRIN: 240704-F-XN197-9156
    Resolution: 3267x4900
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Star spangled Solos [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

