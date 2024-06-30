The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, rest after a performance at the Field of Flight Balloon Fest and Airshow, Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4, 2024. The Thunderbirds put on a special performance for the holiday to the community of Battle Creek. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 10:31 Photo ID: 8515534 VIRIN: 240704-F-XN197-9156 Resolution: 3267x4900 Size: 1.76 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Star spangled Solos [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.