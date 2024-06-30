Star spangled Solos

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, rest after a performance at the Field of Flight Balloon Fest and Airshow, Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4, 2024. The Thunderbirds put on a special performance for the holiday to the community of Battle Creek. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|07.04.2024
|07.05.2024 10:31
|8515534
|240704-F-XN197-9156
|3267x4900
|1.76 MB
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|6
|0
