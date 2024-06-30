BACH Announces School, Sports Physical Superheroes Themed Rodeo

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is hosting a superheroes themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo July 25, 1-4p.m., inside the hospital’s Young Eagle Medical Home and Air Assault Medical Home, located just inside the hospital’s C Bldg.
The goal is to book 2,500 appointments by mid-August. Currently, 1,500 appointments booked!
To schedule a School and Sports physical call the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 or by sending a message to your care team via MHS GENESIS Patient portal at: https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login.
