    BACH Announces School, Sports Physical Superheroes Themed Rodeo

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is hosting a superheroes themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo July 25, 1-4p.m., inside the hospital’s Young Eagle Medical Home and Air Assault Medical Home, located just inside the hospital’s C Bldg.

    The goal is to book 2,500 appointments by mid-August. Currently, 1,500 appointments booked!

    To schedule a School and Sports physical call the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 or by sending a message to your care team via MHS GENESIS Patient portal at: https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 08:40
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    TAGS

    BACH

