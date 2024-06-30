Marine Col. Scottie Redden, outgoing Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment commander, passes the Marine Corps colors to the incoming commander, Col. Robyn Mestemacher, during a change-of-command ceremony July 3 on Gammon Field. (Photo by Amanda Sullivan, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8515421
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Detachment says farewell to Redden, welcomes Mestemacher during ceremony, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
