    Marine Corps Detachment says farewell to Redden, welcomes Mestemacher during ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Marine Col. Scottie Redden, outgoing Fort Leonard Wood Marine Corps Detachment commander, passes the Marine Corps colors to the incoming commander, Col. Robyn Mestemacher, during a change-of-command ceremony July 3 on Gammon Field. (Photo by Amanda Sullivan, Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8515421
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Detachment says farewell to Redden, welcomes Mestemacher during ceremony, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

