    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240703-N-VY281-1319 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, fires flares near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 08:47
    Photo ID: 8515418
    VIRIN: 240703-N-VY281-1319
    Resolution: 2546x1693
    Size: 133.77 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    practice
    aircraft
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    air combat

