240703-N-VY281-1283 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, flies near Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), while steaming behind the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8515415
|VIRIN:
|240703-N-VY281-1283
|Resolution:
|1731x2128
|Size:
|253.41 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT