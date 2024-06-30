Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240703-N-VY281-1156 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2024) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, fly in formation near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice [Image 9 of 9], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

