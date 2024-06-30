Variable Height Antenna Training

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brett Pappa, a senior combat engineer, and Staff Sgt. Philip Miller II, an air traffic controller, both assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” recover a variable height antenna after a simulated precision landing during certification training, May 30, 2024, in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The variable height antenna is a tethered drone that hovers 200 feet above ground and relays radio transmissions by extending the line of sight. It is part of the integrated tactical network kit which includes a combination of military and commercial tools that will enhance the unit’s ability to conduct tactical communications and is part of the Army’s overall modernization efforts. A precision landing is used when the drone loses communication and must be manually landed nearby. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

