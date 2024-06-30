Variable Height Antenna Training

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” operates the variable height antenna during certification training, May 30, 2024, in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The variable height antenna is a tethered drone that hovers 200 feet above ground and relays radio transmissions by extending the line of sight. It is part of the integrated tactical network kit which includes a combination of military and commercial tools that will enhance the unit’s ability to conduct tactical communications and is part of the Army’s overall modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024