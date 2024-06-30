Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Variable Height Antenna Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Variable Height Antenna Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Ramirez-Palmeno, an information technology specialist assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” watches a variable height antenna during certification training, May 30, 2024, in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The variable height antenna is a tethered drone that hovers 200 feet above ground and relays radio transmissions by extending the line of sight. It is part of the integrated tactical network kit which includes a combination of military and commercial tools that will enhance the unit’s ability to conduct tactical communications and is part of the Army’s overall modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    This work, Variable Height Antenna Training [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    U.S. Central Command
    34th Infantry Division
    National Guard
    Tethered Drone
    Variable Height Antenna

