USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

240703-N-UF592-3688 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, flies the national ensign near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

