USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

240703-N-UF592-3653 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2024) Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing 5 fly in formation above the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 by PO2 Eric Stanton