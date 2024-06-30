USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

240703-N-UF592-3350 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, flies near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

