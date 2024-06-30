NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 21, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, June 21, 2024. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, the Los Angeles-class submarine serves as the backbone of the Navy's submarine force, ensuring readiness and agility in safeguarding maritime interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 02:09 Photo ID: 8515249 VIRIN: 240621-N-QR679-1101 Resolution: 4801x3201 Size: 6.94 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) transits Apra Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.