    George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, receives supplies on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a vertical replenishment while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Max Biesecker)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 23:30
    Photo ID: 8515124
    VIRIN: 240704-N-KP843-1142
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    CVN 73
    VERTREP
    MH-60R
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 24

