George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment

Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) comes alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a vertical replenishment while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Max Biesecker)

