George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment

An MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, participates in a vertical replenishment with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Max Biesecker)

