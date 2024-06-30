Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Bangkok [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Bangkok

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240702-N-PH222-1008
    BANGKOK (July 2, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center left, participates in a cultural tour during a visit to the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters in Bangkok, July 2, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Bangkok [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet
    Bangkok
    7th
    Visits

