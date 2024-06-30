U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Bangkok

240702-N-PH222-1006
BANGKOK (July 2, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, greets Adm. Adoong Pan-Lam, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Navy, during staff engagements at the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters in Bangkok, July 2, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
